Tiga - Mind Dimension - Ben Sterling Remix

Ben Sterling

Lost & Found
Sat, 22 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJEl Paso
From $24.30

About Ben Sterling

While most millennials were limited to mainstream radio, Ben Sterling grew up studying his parents’ collection of acid, Italo and Chicago house records. Now an established name in house and techno, Sterling has released a string of club hits and performed Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

For table reservations please text: 915.229.5619 or visit: jandkpresent.com

This is a 18+ event.
Presented by J&K Present.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Sterling

Venue

Lost & Found

2519 North Stanton Street, El Paso, Texas 79902, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

