It's Ok

Tom Rosenthal - Everything you say I am...

The Tom Thumb Theatre
Sat, 25 May, 4:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£15.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Margate Fringe Festival presents:

Tom Rosenthal - Everything you say I am that's what I am / Worm

This is a Work in Progress show.

Star of Friday Night Dinner and Plebs, the softest working man in stand-up will speak into a microphone until he stops, pe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Margate Fringe Festival
Lineup

Tom Rosenthal

Venue

The Tom Thumb Theatre

2A Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2LB, United Kingdom
Doors open3:45 pm

