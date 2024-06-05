DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elsten Torres + Daniel Hare

Siroco
Wed, 5 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10
El encuentro de Elsten Torres, músico independiente neoyorquino de raíces cubanas, con el público de Madrid, se hará posible con un anfitrión de lujo, Daniel Hare, con quien estará compartiendo el escenario de la sala Siroco, el día 5 de junio a las 21:00....

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Frank Raymores.
Elsten Torres

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

