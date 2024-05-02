DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Salsa

The Delancey
Thu, 2 May, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PRESENTAMOS LA SALSA: UNA FUSIÓN VIBRANTE DE MÚSICA Y CULTURA LATINA PREPARADA PARA CALENTAR LA VIDA NOCTURNA DE NUEVA YORK. TRES PISOS DE REGGAETON, PERREO, TOP 40 LATIN Y SALSA. PATROCINADO POR UPTOWN TERPS. IMPULSADO POR EL ESCENARIO.

This is a 21+ event
Powered by El Scenario.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
700 capacity

FAQs

Does a GA ticket grant access to all 3 floors?

Yes, every ticket allows access to all 3 floors.

