Salsa Especial avec Adonys Llenera Y La Diferencia

La Marbrerie
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
From €9.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎶 Comme chaque mois, La Salsa Especial investit La Marbrerie ! 🤩

Pour cette édition du 31 mai 2024, nous avons l’honneur d’accueillir sur scène Adonys Llenera Y La Diferencia ! Lorenys Rodriguez assurera le cours de danse et enfin, DJ Alex Salserito & D...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

