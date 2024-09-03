Top track

La Crus - Io Confesso (feat. Carmen Consoli)

La Crus + Special Guests | Castello Sforzesco

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco
Tue, 3 Sept, 9:15 pm
GigsMilano
€28.30

About

martedì 3 settembre i La Crus + special guests dal vivo sul palco del Castello Sforzesco di Milano.

un evento speciale in un luogo unico ed affascinante per celebrare ancora, a pochi mesi dal loro ultimo concerto milanese, il nuovo album Proteggimi da ciò...

Tutte le età
Presentato da IDEAS S.r.l. – I Distratti Eventi & Servizi S.r.l..

Lineup

La Crus

Venue

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Milan, Milan 20121, Italy
Doors open8:15 pm

