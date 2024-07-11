Top track

Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive

Cassandra Jenkins

Public Records
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Like the night sky itself, the world of My Light, My Destroyer is always expanding. Cassandra Jenkins’ third full-length cracks open the promise of reaching the edge of the new, with a wider sonic palette than ever before—encompassing guitar-driven indie r...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cassandra Jenkins

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

