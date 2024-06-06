Top track

Goo Records Showcase: Owners Club + more

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Goo Records takeover The Old Blue Last in East London with a label showcase featuring live sets by Dorking outfit Owners Club, Brighton's The Stanford Family Band & Jopy.

The label:
Goo was formed in Brighton in the summer of 2022 by Tony Bartholome...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Blue Last.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Owners Club , The Stanford Family Band, Jopy

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

