DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Goo Records takeover The Old Blue Last in East London with a label showcase featuring live sets by Dorking outfit Owners Club, Brighton's The Stanford Family Band & Jopy.
The label:
Goo was formed in Brighton in the summer of 2022 by Tony Bartholome...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.