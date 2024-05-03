Top track

ATFC & Gene Farris - Spirit of House

Gene Farris

La Otra
Fri, 3 May, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chicago legend Gene Farris returns to Miami on Friday May 3rd at La Otra. Bangers only.

This is a 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Gene Farris, SHAM, SVP and 1 more

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

