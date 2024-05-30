Top track

Comin' Home Baby (feat. Lenny Kaye)

The Fleshtones

The Underworld
Thu, 30 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Fleshtones were formed in 1976 in Whitestone, New York, by Keith Streng (born September 18, 1955, New York City) and Jan Marek Pakulski (born August 23, 1956, Lewiston, Maine), two roommates who discovered that a previous tenant had left behind some in...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
Lineup

The Fleshtones, King Salami and The Cumberland Three

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

