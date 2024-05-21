DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

You Dress Funny! Comedy Meets Fashion

The Tattershall Castle
Tue, 21 May, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Darren Harriott (Host of Live At The Apollo) & Rachel Fairburn (Stand Up For Live Comedy) ask comedians to perform their set wearing clothing they wouldn’t normally wear.

With Gbemi Oladipo (Mo Gilligan tour support), Kate Barron (⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐.5 - Chortle), Ka...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Blue Book Artist Management.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Darren Harriott, Rachel Fairburn, Katie Norris and 1 more

Venue

The Tattershall Castle

Victoria Embankment, London SW1A 2HR
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

