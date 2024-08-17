DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rebel Jouvet, Take Oath & Enlist🫡
Do you solemnly swear (or affirm) to support and defend the Rebellion, against all enemies, foreign and domestic; to bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that you will obey orders bring to Bacchanal and mash u...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.