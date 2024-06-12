Top track

wych elm - Virgin Mary

wych elm

Goldsmiths Students' Union
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sonic Tonic proudly presents wych elm & guests

Hailing from Bristol, this formidable trio isn't afraid to get their hands dirty. Their sound? Imagine a heady concoction of scrappy, menacing grunge riffs that twist and contort, laced with introspective mom...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sonic Tonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wych Elm

Venue

Goldsmiths Students' Union

10 Dixon Road, London, SE14 6NL
Doors open7:30 pm

