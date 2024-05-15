Top track

yojas - Actup.

Wednesday Bass Therapy w/ Yojas

EOS Lounge
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
DJSanta Barbara
$6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're beyond hyped to announce Yojas for this Wednesday Bass Therapy. for his Eos Lounge deut, Yojas brings an unparalleled fusion of beats, seamlessly blending genres from trap, hip-hop, and experimental bass music. See you out there!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.
Lineup

yojas.

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

