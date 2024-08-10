DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Lucettas / Rolled Up Sleeves

Hot Box
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Emerging from Essex's dynamic musical landscape, The Lucettas have quickly established themselves as a standout act within the indie scene. The band is composed of Tommy Garry (lead vocals/guitar), Sam Templeman (drums), Vincenzo Mancino (bass guitar), and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity
