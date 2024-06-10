DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concentrico Festival - Vita Dvlcis

Parco della Cappuccina - Arena
Mon, 10 Jun, 10:15 pm
TheatreCarpi
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vita Dvlcis - Concentrico Factory 2024

Uno spettacolo originale dove il lavoro di attore si mescola alla manipolazione del vissuto quotidiano di ognuno di noi. Ostacoli e contraddizioni del vivere… le difficoltà di aprire semplicemente la porta e lasciare...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale AppenAppena APS.

Lineup

Venue

Parco della Cappuccina - Arena

Viale Dei Cipressi, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

