Una moderna fiaba caucasica.
La polifonia tradizionale georgiana è eseguita con delicatezza da cantanti donne.
Le loro voci magiche, come ruscelli che scendono dalle montagne, penetrano nel cuore ... Qualche anno fa tre affascinanti ragazze georgiane s...
