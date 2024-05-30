DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TRIO MANDILI@ Legend Club Milano

Legend Club
Thu, 30 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€24.15
About

Una moderna fiaba caucasica.
La polifonia tradizionale georgiana è eseguita con delicatezza da cantanti donne.
Le loro voci magiche, come ruscelli che scendono dalle montagne, penetrano nel cuore ... Qualche anno fa tre affascinanti ragazze georgiane s...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

Trio Mandili

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

