Valentina Fin Quartet live @ Carso nel Corso

Il Carso in Corso
Sat, 11 May, 9:30 pm
GigsMonfalcone
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“A chi Esita” è un viaggio di ricerca alla scoperta della propria

identità artistica. La band, composta insieme a me da Luca

Zennaro alla chitarra, Marco Centasso al contrabbasso, Manuel

Caliumi all’alto sax e Marco Soldà alla batteria, ha pubblicato a...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.

Lineup

Valentina Fin

Venue

Il Carso in Corso

Corso del Popolo, 11, 34079 Monfalcone GO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
50 capacity

