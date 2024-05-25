DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FutureSounds live events have returned for 2024 and this time we have a very special treat for you. Back in our spiritual home of Folklore in Hackney, TimeSlave Recordings, My Pet Flamingo and Patrick Fakeman are proud to annouce FUTURESOUNDS V - FLASHBACK...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.