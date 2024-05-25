DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flashback- futuresounds presents...

Folklore Hoxton
Sat, 25 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FutureSounds live events have returned for 2024 and this time we have a very special treat for you. Back in our spiritual home of Folklore in Hackney, TimeSlave Recordings, My Pet Flamingo and Patrick Fakeman are proud to annouce FUTURESOUNDS V - FLASHBACK...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Ｒｕｎｎｅｒｓ Ｃｌｕｂ ９５, Pizza Hotline, 3PeaceSweetz and 1 more

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

