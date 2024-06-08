Top track

Crywank (solo) + Sign Crushes Motorist solo

The Joiners, Southampton
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:30 pm
Southampton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOY. presents
Crywank (solo)
+ sign crushes motorist (solo)

This is a 16+ event.

This is a 16+ event
Presented by JOY.
Lineup

Crywank, sign crushes motorist

Venue

The Joiners, Southampton

141 St Mary Street, Southampton SO14 1NS
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

