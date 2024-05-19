Top track

CULT TRIP

C'mon Everybody
Sun, 19 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

A night of trippy, electronic music where you can travel to the darkside.

Felix III : Electropop, Dance, Electronica

Felix III is a queer, Mexican-American who has carved out a musical niche for himself combining soothing soundscapes straddling the music...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Felix III, Late Guest (At the Party)

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

