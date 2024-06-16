DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Caterina Barbieri 'Ultimo Cielo' - Sunday

Torre Branca
Sun, 16 Jun, 10:30 am
GigsMilano
Sunday ticket for Caterina Barbieri 'Ultimo Cielo'

A sound installation co-curated with Elevate Festival.
Supported by TIMES

Torre Branca a Terraforma Exo sarà visitabile nei seguenti orari:
10:30 - 14:00 / 14:30 - 19:30 / 20:30 - 24:00

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Threes Productions S.r.l.

Torre Branca

Viale Emilio Alemagna, 20121 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open10:30 am

