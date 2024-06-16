DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blood, Bogside Sniper Squadron, Hemorrhoid, Altar of Gore

The Meadows
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

German grind legends BLOOD hit the east coast with Bogside Sniper Squadron, Hemorrhoid and Altar of Gore!

Presented by Haunted Hotel Records, Old Boy Productions, Ripping Headaches Promotions and Saint Vitus

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Altar of Gore

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.