Top track

Okay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Porches

CHALK
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £20.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Okay
Got a code?

About

Porches’ music is equally personal and universal, tapping into moments in life that are intimate, absurd, banal and strangely everyday. His output takes a lifetime of songwriting and cuts it down to its most fundamental parts, taking the listener on a drea...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Porches

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.