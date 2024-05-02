Top track

Barbed Wire Somber

New Skeletal Faces, Spelling Hands, Three Rounds

Sinwave
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$22.24

About

METAL NIGHT AT SINWAVE!!

New Skeletal Faces

Spelling Hands

Three Rounds

Damned by the Night

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sinwave.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

New Skeletal Faces

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

