DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shanghai Baby a l'Heliogàbal

Heliogàbal
Fri, 10 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A Ade Martín, la veu, la cara, el cor i el cervell darrera de Shanghai Baby, li seguíem la pista des que passegés el garatge madrileny per mig món com a baixista de Hinds. Després de decidir llançar-se a recórrer el seu propi camí, es va aliar amb el produ...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shanghai Baby

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.