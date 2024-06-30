Top track

Beautiful People - Underground Network Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Revival PRIDE in The Nursery: Barbara Tucker (Live) + Vicki Powell + Eli Escobar + Justin Cudmore

Public Records
Sun, 30 Jun, 3:00 pm
PartyNew York
$36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Beautiful People - Underground Network Mix
Got a code?

About

We are celebrating the beauty and love within all of us. Join us for a Special Pride Edition in The Nursery outside at Public Records.

What would Pride be without a special guest? House music legend Barbara Tucker will be performing Live. Barbara Tucker,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Barbara Tucker, Justin Cudmore, Vicki Powell and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.