Together (all over the MAP)

Hackney Brewery
Sat, 18 May, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NOYBmusic, in collaboration with Hackney Brewery and Exale Tap, present: Together (all over the MAP) - a day and night fundraiser for Palestine

What to expect:
- 2 venues, 5 minutes apart, and 6 DJs for 12 Hours of music in total
- live DJs 4PM - 10...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NOYBmusic, Hackney Brewery & Exale
Venue

Hackney Brewery

10 Lockwood Way, Waltham Forest, London, E17 5RB, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

