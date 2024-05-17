Top track

Anitta, Brray & Bad Gyal - Double Team

Baila Reggaeton 360

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 17 May, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
Anitta, Brray & Bad Gyal - Double Team
About

Reggaeton 360 Immersive Experience • Yoyo • May 17th • Special Guest

Retour au Yoyo d’amour le vendredi 17 mai pour une expérience supérieure du reggeaton.

Plus de séparation entre vous et le DJ booth avec la scène qui vous sera accessible pour une immer...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Mamacita Productions.
Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

