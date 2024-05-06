DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The South East European Film Festival (SEEfest) presents Non-Aligned, Scenes from the Labudovic Reels.
~
Non-Aligned is a documentary that take us on an archival road trip through the birth of the Third World project, based on unseen 35mm materials film*...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.