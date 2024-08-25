Top track

Kassi Valazza

rise @ bluebird
Sun, 25 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Kassi Valazza’s latest album Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing is a spellbinding collection of songs that dangle like protective magic talismans, catching dreams and glinting light. She hypnotizes listeners with a sturdy, yet gentle, voice and painterly songwrit...

This is an all ages event, Under 18's to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Please Please You.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kassi Valazza

rise @ bluebird

201 Acomb Road, York, YO24 4HD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

