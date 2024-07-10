DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready to immerse yourself in a vibrant explosion of music, energy, and diversity like you've never experienced before! Get your dancing shoes ready and join us for a live show by Kumbia Queers, the ultimate trailblazers of the music industry. This all-
Read more
KUMBIA QUEERS (Tropipunk LGTTBI+ from Argentina)
with Moth Broth
Wednesday July 10th, 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.