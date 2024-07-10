Top track

Puesta

KUMBIA QUEERS (Tropipunk LGTTBI+ from Argentina)

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 10 Jul, 7:00 pm
About Kumbia Queers

Get ready to immerse yourself in a vibrant explosion of music, energy, and diversity like you've never experienced before! Get your dancing shoes ready and join us for a live show by Kumbia Queers, the ultimate trailblazers of the music industry.

Event information

KUMBIA QUEERS (Tropipunk LGTTBI+ from Argentina)

Wednesday July 10th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
Lineup

Kumbia Queers

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open 7:00 pm

