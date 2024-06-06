Top track

Pijama Piyama - Fuego Se Va

Pijama Piyama, Puerto, La Boogie Buena

Soda Bar
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

A vibrant six-piece band, Pijama Piyama brings together diverse influences from their cultural upbringing in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as inspirations from cumbia, salsa, jazz, video games, Frank Za...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pijama Piyama, Puerto, La Boogie Buena

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

