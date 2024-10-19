DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsMiami
From $47.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra - Presented by Murmrr x LPR - Live at Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, October 19th, 2024

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

Food & beverage are available for purchase at the show. The Bandshell is an open-air cove...

All ages
Presented by LPR x Murmrr
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.