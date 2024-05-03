Top track

Sinnerman - Jolly Lido

Sinnerman + Ramingo & Mr. Fa + Lorenzo Morresi

BIKO
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VEN 03.05.2024 || ODD CLIQUE ON TOUR || BIKO MILANO

La cricca romana di ODD Clique fa tappa a Milano per il secondo appuntamento del suo tour nazionale in collaborazione con Chullu Agency e Arci Biko.

Doppio live esplosivo con il tribalismo dei Sinnerman...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ODD Clique

Lineup

1
Ramingo, Mr. Fa, Sinnerman and 1 more

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

