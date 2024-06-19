DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abi Jenaé with special guests in Farringdon

Piano Smithfield
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gotobeat is teaming up with Piano Smithfield in Barbican to welcome emerging artist Abi Jenaé on Wednesday, June 19th along with a curated lineup of supports, showcasing some of the best talent in London.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Piano Smithfield

14 Long Ln, Barbican, London EC1A 9PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

