Top track

Tendertwin - Absolute Nobody

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concert • Tendertwin

Le Mazette
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tendertwin - Absolute Nobody
Got a code?

About

La musique de Tendertwin absorbe l'héritage musical riche de la Turquie, des vagues battantes de la mer Noire et de la Méditerranée, pour le filtrer à travers le temps passé à Philadelphia, Oxford et Londres. Le résultat devient un son folk familier où les...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tendertwin

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.