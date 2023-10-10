Top track

Black Country, New Road - Science Fair

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Country, New Road

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Black Country, New Road - Science Fair
Got a code?

Event information

This is an 8+ event (under 14s with 18+ in the balcony)

Presented by Bird On The Wire + Bad Vibrations.

Lineup

Black Country, New Road

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.