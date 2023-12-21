Top track

Gavin & Stacey Pub Quiz - Brixton

Market House
Thu, 21 Dec, 6:30 pm
SocialLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*burps* Who invented the plug?

Come and show off your tidy knowledge of everything Gavin & Stacey! Whether you're more of a Sutcliffe or a Shipman, a Dawn or a Gwen, a Pete or a Big Dave - set your sat nav to the Market House for a tidy night of crackin' Read more

Venue

Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

