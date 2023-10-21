Top track

The March Violets - Snake Dance

The March Violets

La Boule Noire
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The March Violets est un groupe de rock gothique et post-punk britannique formé à Leeds en 1981. Leur premier disque Religious at Hell a été produit sur Merciful Release en 1982 par Andrew Eldritch, le chanteur des Sisters of Mercy. Le single Snake Dance s Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire et Le Boucanier.

Lineup

The March Violets

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

