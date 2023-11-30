Top track

Grand Blanc + Adrien Pallot & Pierre Piezanowski

La Gaité Lyrique
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€28

About

Après 1 EP, 2 albums et une tournée marathon autour du monde, Grand Blanc a décidé de prendre le Temps.

Le temps de se ressourcer, le temps de repenser le groupe, de resserrer encore plus leurs liens en s’isolant près d’une année dans une maison en pleine...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par 3C.

Lineup

Adrien Pallot, Grand Blanc

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

