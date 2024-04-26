Top track

Dajak - 75 CANYON

DAJAK

Le Trianon
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dajak - 75 CANYON
About

Dajak présente aujourd’hui son premier album: « LES LARMES DU SOLEIL ». Une expérience sonore unique qui prend la forme d’un grand voyage, celui d’un personnage qui ne ressent plus rien et qui va tenter de se perdre dans ses souvenirs, à la recherche de se...

Présenté par Ovastand & Bleu Bandits

Lineup

Dajak

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

