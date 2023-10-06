Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giacomo Turra with special guest The Vinyl Suns

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Giacomo Turra - Get Into The Groove
About

Giacomo Turra with special guest The Vinyl Suns live at Eddie's Attic!

Giacomo Turra is an Italian musician born in 1997. Intrigued by the vinyls of his father, Giacomo started playing guitar at the age of 13, learning by jamming on his favorite artists l Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

The Vinyl Suns, Giacomo Turra

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

