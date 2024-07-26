DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alice Master Songs

Villa Figoli
Fri, 26 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsArenzano
ALICE MASTER SONGS

Un programma in cui Alice propone alcuni dei brani a lei più cari e significativi della propria produzione musicale, sempre di più orientata alla ricerca di contenuti esistenziali, culturali, spirituali, poetici. Oltre alle proprie comp...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Boavida.

Lineup

Alice

Venue

Villa Figoli

Via Olivete, 42, 16011 Arenzano GE, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

