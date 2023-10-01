Top track

Damaged Goods

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gang of Four

La Belle Angèle
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
Selling fast
£31.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Damaged Goods
Got a code?

About

Gang of Four formed in Leeds in 1976, the band pioneered a style of music that inverted punk’s blunt and explosive energies — favouring tense rhythms, percussive guitars, and lyrics that traded in Marxist theory and situationism. They put every element of Read more

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Gang of Four, Miki Berenyi Trio (Lush / Piroshka)

Venue

La Belle Angèle

11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh EH1 1HJ
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.