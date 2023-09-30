Top track

47ter - Côte Ouest

47TER - 47TOUR

Rocher de Palmer
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsCenon
About

Sauce Prod & Auguri Productions présentent :

« Rendez-vous l’année prochaine » annonçait le dernier clip de 2022. Parole tenue ! 47 TER revient avec un nouvel album et une nouvelle tournée : « 47 Tour »,

avec un passage à l’Olympia le 6 octobre prochain Read more

Présenté par SAUCE PROD & Auguri Productions
Lineup

47 ter

Venue

Rocher de Palmer

1 Rue Aristide Briand, 33150 Cenon, France
Doors open7:30 pm

