DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sauce Prod & Auguri Productions présentent :
« Rendez-vous l’année prochaine » annonçait le dernier clip de 2022. Parole tenue ! 47 TER revient avec un nouvel album et une nouvelle tournée : « 47 Tour »,
avec un passage à l’Olympia le 6 octobre prochain
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.