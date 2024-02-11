DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Super Bowl LVIII Live Screening at The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
SportLondon
From £17.85
SUPER BOWL LVIII AT THE CLAPHAM GRAND 🏆 IN ASSOCIATION WITH THUNDERBIRD CHICKEN 🍗

GET EARLY BIRD TICKETS NOW 🎟 AT 2023 PRICES, BEFORE THEY JUMP UP!

🏈 At the home of the BIGGEST sports screenings in London, come watch the Super Bowl LVIII LIVE on our...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open8:30 pm
1250 capacity

