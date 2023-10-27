Top track

Laura Branigan - Gloria (Single Version)

Paper Dress 80's Club

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Paper Dress 80s Club runs last Friday of every month at Paper Dress Vintage. Expect 'simply the best' hits & dancefloor fillers from the 80's from 11pm - 2:30am

RSVP for your free ticket - £5 OTD!

Entry is subject to venue capacity. Last entry 1am.

Presented by Be A Body Promotions

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
180 capacity

