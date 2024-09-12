Top track

Anna B Savage - I

Mike Lindsay presents supershapes feat. Anna B Savage & more special guests

Belgrave Music Hall
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50

About

Super Friendz presents

Mike Lindsay presents supershpapes feat. Anna B Savage & more special guests

Duck into the narrow side streets of the UK coastal town of Margate and you'll come across a secondhand furniture shop called RG Scotts. On its top floor,...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Lindsay, Anna B Savage, Yama Warashi

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

